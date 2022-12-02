South County warming center open Friday and Saturday due to rain

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The South County Regional Warming Center on 800 West Branch St. in Arroyo Grande will be open Friday and Saturday night as shelter from the rain.

Coordinators ask guests not to arrive before 5:30 p.m. and come no later than 8 p.m., with the Center closing by 7 a.m. the next morning.

The Center has an open door policy and sobriety is not a condition for entry, but no drugs or alcohol are allowed on site and the facility does not allow pets.

Transportation is available to and from the Center at the following places and times.

Friday:

Drop off at South County Regional Center 6:15 PM

Saturday Morning:

Pickup at South County Regional Center at 7:00 AM

Drop off at the outlet bus stop

Drop off at St. Anthony’s

Drop off at Fin’s Restaurant

Drop off at Ramona Park

Drop off at Oceano Duck Pond

For those interested in learning up to date information about operation of the warming center call 805-202-3615 or email info@5chc.org or check out their facebook page: 5CitiesHomelessCoalition.

If you are 18 or older and interested in volunteering at the warming center contact Charmain Navarette at 805-295-1501 or through email at charmain.navarette@5chc.org.