Paul Flores’ motion to delay Dec. 9 sentencing hearing approved and moved to March 10, 2023

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– The motion to delay the Dec. 9 sentencing hearing of Defendant Paul Flores in the Kristin Smart murder trial to a later date has been approved.

Judge Jennifer O'Keefe granted the defense motion in a Monterey Bay courtroom on Friday setting a new date for the sentencing hearing to next year.

The new date was scheduled for Mar. 10, 2023, to allow Paul Flores' Defense Attorney Robert Sanger time to review transcripts of the trial as he begins preparations to file a future motion for a new trial.

Paul Flores was found guilty of the 1996 murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart on Oct.18. Flores attended the same off-campus party as Smart and was the last person to see her alive.

Kristin Smart's body has never been found in the 26 years since her disappearance and murder.