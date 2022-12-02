Grover Beach City Council to review current designs for West Grand Avenue project

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – Grover Beach City Council members will review the current designs for the West Grand Avenue streetscape project as well as provide a progress report on upcoming steps at the Dec 5 city council meeting.

Residents are able to join the meeting in-person at the Council Chambers at City Hall at 6 p.m. or can click here to watch.

In June, the Grover Beach City Council began the project using a $1.5 million grant to partially fund the streetscape project and cover the remaining costs through the Capital Improvement Program.

“The West Grand Avenue Streetscape Project will significantly enhance our main commercial corridor and expand our economic development opportunities. When the project is complete, our residents and visitors will be able to more easily access our local businesses as they travel to and from the beach" explains Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee.

This redesign is expected to provide an opportunity for new multi-family housing and commercial development as well as increase pedestrian safety.

The Capital Improvement Program also allocates funding for additional changes to West Grand Avenue which the city intends to start in 2024.