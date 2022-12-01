Morro Bay Police investigates fatal motorcycle crash

MORRO BAY, Calif.– 69-year-old Michael Barrios died from injuries sustained after being struck by a truck while driving his motorcycle in the 500 Block of Atascadero Road east of Hill Street at 1:45 p.m. on Monday, according to the Morro Bay Police Department.

Barrios was driving on his motorcycle heading east on Atascadero Road when Barrios was hit by a truck exiting a driveway of a business. Responding Morro Bay police officers reported both parties stayed on scene and cooperated with officers.

Barrios later complained of pain and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but died from injuries sustained in the traffic accident on Wednesday.

Morro Bay Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at (805)772-6225.