Local farmer prepares for upcoming storm on Central Coast

OCEANO, Calif. – Local farmer Tom Ikeda, with Ikeda Brothers Inc., says any rain is needed for his crops and is preparing for this upcoming storm.

"The crops are fine," said Ikeda. "The cool fall has them a little behind schedule. This upcoming rain will be welcome."

Ikeda hopes for some rain this time of year to set off with the rainy season.

Last month, there was rain across the Central Coast, and Ikeda said it had kept the soil below the surface wet, and Thursday night's rain will add to that.

"We need the topsoil to be saturated before we get aquifer recharge, so it's good that the soil hasn't had time to dry to each rain event," said Ikeda. "Hopefully gets us closer to groundwater recharge."