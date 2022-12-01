Barn with smoldering hay draws Cal Fire SLO crews

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to smoldering hay in a barn at the 3000 block of Stenner Road, according to San Luis Obispo County Fire.

Fire crews remained on-scene for the next hour to limit spread and monitor the surroundings.

COMMERCIAL FIRE: Firefighters & #StennerIC of smoldering hay in a barn at the 3000 block of Stenner Rd, NE of San Luis Obispo CA. Firefighters will remain on scene for the next hour. #slocountyfire #countyofslo pic.twitter.com/gbKhqdvYjV — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) December 1, 2022

No injuries were reported, and the cause is not yet known.

SLO COUNTY Fire originally reported the smoldering hay via twitter at 8:12 a.m.