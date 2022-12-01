Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
today at 3:45 pm
Barn with smoldering hay draws Cal Fire SLO crews

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to smoldering hay in a barn at the 3000 block of Stenner Road, according to San Luis Obispo County Fire.

Fire crews remained on-scene for the next hour to limit spread and monitor the surroundings.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is not yet known.

SLO COUNTY Fire originally reported the smoldering hay via twitter at 8:12 a.m.

