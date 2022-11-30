San Luis Obispo environmentalists rally for solar panel affordability outside PG&E office

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– San Luis Obispo climate activists, environmental workers, and residents organized to rally at the county's Pacific Gas and Electric office to demand keeping solar energy an affordable option for all Californians.

The rally comes ahead of the Dec.15 vote to slash net energy by 75 percent threatening California's promise and progress of achieving 100 percent clean energy sources.

Simultaneous allies are taking place across the state from San Diego, Santa Cruz, Stockton, to our very own community.

The civic action of taking to the streets is with the intention of "calling on the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and Governor Newsom to keep rooftop solar growing and affordable", as said in a provided press release.