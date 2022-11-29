San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council to receive private grant to limit wildfire impacts

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– Pacific Gas and Electric Company provides $250,000 to eight FSCs, including $25,000 to San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council to assist local fire safe councils with localized fire prevention measures.

Executive Director of the SLO County Fire Safe Council Dan Turner says the county will use the funds to expand the Marsh Road Project.

"Lightning-caused fires occurred on both sides of the Marsh Road neighborhood raising significant safety concerns of residents since there is only one way out, which is a major evacuation problem," said Turner. "Neighbors were worried about escape routes, and PG&E stepped up to allow us to expand this project to include Falling Star Lane."

These PG&E grants will be directed to ten different projects in eight separate counties and are expected to be completed by the end of the year.