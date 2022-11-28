Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 11:09 am

San Luis Obispo County Public Health hosts last four pop-up vaccine clinics of 2022

Dave Alley / KEYT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department hosts the last four pop-up vaccine clinics offering flu shots and COVID-19 boosters to meet community demand of the year.

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 30, the walk-in pop-up clinics will circulate around the San Luis Obispo county community offering new and updated COVID-19 booster and flu shots regardless of income, residency, insurance, or immigration status.

The remaining 2022 clinics are as follows:

• 11/30/2022 | Grover Beach Public Health Clinic , Wednesday, November 30, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. at 286 S. 16th Street, Building A in Grover Beach
• 12/1/2022 | Morro Bay Public Health Clinic, Thursday, December 1, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. at 760 Morro Bay Blvd in Morro Bay
• 12/2/2022 | San Luis Obispo – UCCE Auditorium (behind the Public Health Department, Friday December 2, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. at 2156 Sierra Way, Suite C, in San Luis Obispo
• 12/6/2022 | Cambria – Santa Rosa Catholic Church,Tuesday, December 6, 1:30 – 5:30 p.m. at 1174 Main Street in Cambria

Updated COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for ages 5+, plus primary series for ages 5+ will be offered at all locations.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara
vaccine clinics

Drew Ascione

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content