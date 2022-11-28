Skip to Content
Paso Robles Police Department investigates Saturday targeted house shooting

PASO ROBLES, Calif.– Paso Robles Police Department is investigating reports of repeated gunfire in the 500 Block of 28 Street on Saturday.

Responding Paso Robles Police officers found an occupied home struck by about five rounds of gunfire upon arrival to the scene. None of the gunshots penetrated the exterior of the home.

Paso Robles Police believes this was a targeted incident related to a previous altercation.

Paso Robles Police Department is requests anyone with information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464.

