SLO Botanical Garden hosts Nature Nights light art exhibit

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden's "Nature Nights" lights up the night with an immersive outdoor light and art exhibit for visitors to enjoy from now until January 2023.

Those visiting can walk among the lights and see brightly lit sculptures from local community artists throughout an eight-acre exhibit in the gardens.

SLO Botanical Garden "Nature Nights"

For legal age and willing participants beer, wine, and food is available on-site.

SLO Botanical Garden offers it every night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 3450 Dairy Creek Rd. for the duration of the exhibit.

More information and tickets can be found here.