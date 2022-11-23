Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
New
Published 1:27 pm

SLO Botanical Garden hosts Nature Nights light art exhibit

SLO Botanical Garden

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden's "Nature Nights" lights up the night with an immersive outdoor light and art exhibit for visitors to enjoy from now until January 2023.

Those visiting can walk among the lights and see brightly lit sculptures from local community artists throughout an eight-acre exhibit in the gardens.

SLO Botanical Garden "Nature Nights"

For legal age and willing participants beer, wine, and food is available on-site.

SLO Botanical Garden offers it every night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 3450 Dairy Creek Rd. for the duration of the exhibit.

More information and tickets can be found here.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara
slo botanical garden

Drew Ascione

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content