CAPSLO receives $5 million grant from Bezos Day One Families Fund

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) was one of 40 recipients across the country to receive a $5 million grant from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos Day One Families Fund targeting community homelessness efforts.

CAPSLO plans to distribute the money over five years to create permanent housing for families struggling with rent costs and don't have the income to afford sufficient housing.

In the meantime, CAPSLO will add full-time housing navigators dedicated to working with families and the county to provide necessary resources. These full-time employees' main effort is to divert families from homeless shelters and into secure housing.

CEO of CAPSLO Elizabeth “Biz” Steinberg is grateful and excited about what the grant means in expanding CAPSLO resources.

“I joined CAPSLO in 1978 and never in my 44 years have we received such a generous and impactful gift from a private donor. We feel honored to be recognized for our work in the community. This gift will help us expand our work housing homeless families in San Luis Obispo County.”