Three day controlled burn at Montańa de Oro State Park

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Cal State Parks is conducting a controlled burn at Montańa de Oro State Park near Pecho Valley Road Monday through Wednesday to reduce wildfire risks in the area.

Cal Fire plans to burn 40 bursh piles over three days from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. targeting wildfire threats in the Eucalyptus Forest.

The public should not be concerned as smoke will be visible in the area for the remainder of the burn.

For more information on the burn, please call Dan Falat, District Superintendent, San Luis Obispo Coast District, (805) 927-2065.