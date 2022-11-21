Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County reopens backyard burning season

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Cal Fire in San Luis Obispo County announced Monday that backyard burning season has reopened as peak fire season draws to an end.

Backyard burning requires an APCD Burn Permit, and allows the burning of yard green waste by single family households or duplex residents outside the Urban Reserve Lines and Village Reserve Lines, according to the Air Pollution Control District (APCD).

The burn season usually runs through April, or when local fire agencies see an increasing risk of wildfires from drying brush and grass, according to Cal Fire.

APCD said on its website that burn piles may include dry weeds, plant prunings, shrubbery, tree trimmings and branches, and reminded the public that it is illegal to burn trash in the county.

For more information and how to apply for a permit, visit: www.slocleanair.org/programs/burning.php.

