Governor Newsom, PG&E, and Congressman Carbajal issue statements on $1.1 billion energy award to extend Diablo Canyon Power Plant operations

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Governor Gavin Newsom voiced support for the latest $1.1 billion investment in the Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

The awarded funds from the Department of Energy Civil Nuclear Credit Program aim to support efforts to extend plant operations five years beyond its license expiration in 2025.

Governor Newsom expressed the necessity of keeping the plant online as the state works to switch to clean energy resources.

“This investment creates a path forward for a limited-term extension of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant to support reliability statewide and provide an onramp for more clean energy projects to come online."

Pacific Gas and Electric Company hopes the money will go towards maintaining the electric grid while the state meets climate goals.

“This is another very positive step forward to extend the operating life of Diablo Canyon Power Plant to ensure electrical reliability for all Californians,” said PG&E Corporation Chief Executive Officer Patti Poppe.

While Congressman Salud Carbajal backs the temporary extensions as long as it continues to put Central Cast community input first.

“In the face of record heat waves and a deepening climate crisis, there is too much at stake for us to move backward in the fight to fully transition California away from polluting fossil fuels. In the pursuit of that goal, our Central Coast community and I have understood the need to explore and support the safe and temporary extension of the lifespan of Diablo Canyon Power Plant."