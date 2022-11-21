Atascadero Police Department officer uncovers dead body in police parking lot Sunday

ATASCADERO, Calif.– Atascadero Police Department is investigating a Sunday night incident where an officer uncovered a deceased occupant in a car parked in the Atascadero PD parking lot.

An officer around 5:23 p.m. on Sunday approached a parked car to discover the sole occupant of the car dead from a gunshot wound.

It is unclear how or what exactly happened to the individual, but police don't suspect any foul play. It remains an active investigation.