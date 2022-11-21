Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 12:04 pm

Atascadero Police Department officer uncovers dead body in police parking lot Sunday

KEYT

ATASCADERO, Calif.– Atascadero Police Department is investigating a Sunday night incident where an officer uncovered a deceased occupant in a car parked in the Atascadero PD parking lot.

An officer around 5:23 p.m. on Sunday approached a parked car to discover the sole occupant of the car dead from a gunshot wound.

It is unclear how or what exactly happened to the individual, but police don't suspect any foul play. It remains an active investigation.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
atascadero
atascadero police department
fatal
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Drew Ascione

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content