Arroyo Grande Community Service Grant program returns for eighth year

The City of Arroyo Grande

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.– Applications for the Arroyo Grande Community Service Grant program that distributes grants to aid community-focused non-profit groups are open for the eighth year.

The city of Arroyo Grande has a $82,000 budget for this year's program with grants to be awarded of no less than a $250 minimum.

Non-profits and community organizations can check the eligibility requirements and apply here starting today until Dec. 22.

