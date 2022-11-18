Arroyo Grande Community Service Grant program returns for eighth year

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.– Applications for the Arroyo Grande Community Service Grant program that distributes grants to aid community-focused non-profit groups are open for the eighth year.

The city of Arroyo Grande has a $82,000 budget for this year's program with grants to be awarded of no less than a $250 minimum.

Non-profits and community organizations can check the eligibility requirements and apply here starting today until Dec. 22.