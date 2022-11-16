Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Woods Humane Society matches November donations

Woods Humane Society

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Woods Humane Society will match up to $15,000 of donations made now through Nov. 29. to go towards helping, placing, and saving homeless animals.

Woods Humane Society relies on donations and community support to care for the thousands of animals they rescue from euthanasia.

“As we near Thanksgiving, we are so grateful to this community for all it has done to support our work with homeless pets,” says Woods Director of Development Emily L’Heureux. “2,377 dogs and cats have found shelter, medical care, and a loving home so far this year due to the generosity of our SLO County neighbors and friends.”

Donations can be made in person, by mail, or online here.

