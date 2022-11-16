Skip to Content
Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center NICU staff and former patients reunite for drive-in movie night

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Families and former patients served by the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit reunited with NICU doctors and staff Tuesday night to celebrate the current happiness and health of those they once treated.

Hundreds treated in the past three decades attended the SLO Sunset Drive-In for a movie night featuring Disney classic "The Incredibles" to mirror the true superheroes in the audience.

The Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center is the only level III NICU in San Luis Obispo equipped to treat medically fragile newborns.

