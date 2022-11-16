McPrice Myers Wines raise over $20,000 in a “Buck for a Bottle” initiative

PASO ROBLES, Calif.– McPrice Myers Wines have raised over $20,000 in their one "buck" for a bottle charity event with Must! Charities.

The initiative means the Myers business donates one dollar for every bottle of wine sold throughout the year. The money goes directly to Must! Charities to distribute to targeted most needed community non-profits and efforts.

Past contributions have been made to the Paso Robles Boys and Girls Club to build new buildings, the Vineyard Team to fund scholarships for children of farmworkers, and many other targeted efforts in the northern San Luis Obispo county area.

Must! Charities Director Becky Gray expanded on one of the most efficient and less strenuous fundraising efforts.

“The Paso Robles wine industry is one of the largest economic engines in our community. The Buck a Bottle concept is an easy way to incorporate philanthropy into business models and infuses money from outside our region into our local economy to increase resources available to our community.”

Since its creation the buck a bottle program has raised over $1 million for the community. It not only is a good cause but a buck for a bottle can reflect the health of the wine economy in the Paso Robles community.