SaveStation installed in downtown Paso Robles city park

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services debuted its first 24/7 public Automated External Defibrillator (AED) also known as a "SaveStation " in downtown Paso Robles city park.

The station provides on-site rapid use of CPR and AED that can help save someone experiencing cardiac arrest life.

“If somebody is unfortunate enough to have a sudden cardiac arrest, what they absolutely need to survive is immediate CPR and an AED. Sudden cardiac arrest can be fatal if not treated quickly, but with rapid intervention, survival is possible. CPR and the use of a defibrillator may improve the probability of survival until emergency services arrive,” says Fire Captain and Paramedic John Prickett.

The "SaveStation" can stand extreme weather conditions and is accessible for both English and Spanish language speakers.