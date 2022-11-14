Cal Poly SLO alumni identified as one of crew members in fatal Dallas airshow crash

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – One of the six dead in the fatal Dallas airshow crash has been identified as Craig Hutain by the Commemorative Air Force.

Hutain was a Cal Poly SLO class of '84 alumni, according to his work company's website.

Two WW-II military aircrafts crashed into each other during a Wings over Air Dallas airshow at Dallas Executive Airport Saturday. A B-17 Flying Fortress and Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided killing the six members of the flight crew.

Hutain who lived in Montgomery, Texas participated in the event.

Hutain was a United Airlines pilot who studied aerospace engineering at Cal Poly SLO in 1984. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Hutain recorded approximately 34,500 flight hours before his death, according to his work bio.

His favorite airplane to fly mirrored his college mascot- a Mustang.