More than 40 local nonprofits receive $500,000 in grants to further work
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County (CFSLOCO) announced Friday it awarded almost $500,000 in grants to more than 40 local nonprofits to further their work on behalf of the arts, the environment, human services and seniors or people with disabilites.
As a way to further support stability and trust within SLO's philanthropic sectors, CFSLOCO said that a strategic decision was made to ensure that these awards and all future grants are unrestricted.
Starting this year, each grantee has the agency to determine how best to utilize their funding, according to CFSLOCO.
"Our grantees are the experts in their particular fields, and understand how best to leverage their grant awards for maximum impact,” said Heidi McPherson, CEO of CFSLOCO. "We’re proud of this new giving model and hope it provides our partners with the flexibility they need to reach their goals.”
Organizers said that more than 70% of grants awarded will support nonprofits for the next two years, and that the average award amount totaled over $16,000.
CFSLOCO said the following community organizations received grants:
- Cal Poly Corporation
- KCBX Inc.
- San Luis Obispo Museum of Art
- San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum
- Studios on the Park
- Atascadero Loaves and Fishes
- Atascadero Printery Foundation
- Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum (CCVMM)
- Creston Activities Town Center Helping Hand
- Ecologistics
- SLO Climate Coalition
- HomeShareSLO
- TalentDreams
- The Diversity Coalition of San Luis Obispo County
- City Farm SLO
- Friends of Camp Natoma
- One Cool Earth
- Pacific Wildlife Care
- Surfrider Foundation
- 5Cities Homeless Coalition
- Boys & Girls Club Mid Central Coast
- Child Development Resource Center of the Central Coast
- Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County
- Lumina Alliance
- SLO CASA
- SLO County UndocuSupport
- SLO Noor Foundation
- THMA Unrestricted
- Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County
- Hospice of San Luis Obispo County
- PathPoint
- Senior Nutrition Program
- Senior Volunteer Services, Inc.
- Casa Solana
- El Camino Homeless Organization
- Family Care Network, Inc.
- Restorative Partners
- Womenade Estero Bay, a program of Los Osos Cares
For more information, visit: www.cfsloco.org/nonprofits-2/grantees.