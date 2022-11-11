More than 40 local nonprofits receive $500,000 in grants to further work

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County (CFSLOCO) announced Friday it awarded almost $500,000 in grants to more than 40 local nonprofits to further their work on behalf of the arts, the environment, human services and seniors or people with disabilites.

As a way to further support stability and trust within SLO's philanthropic sectors, CFSLOCO said that a strategic decision was made to ensure that these awards and all future grants are unrestricted.

Starting this year, each grantee has the agency to determine how best to utilize their funding, according to CFSLOCO.

"Our grantees are the experts in their particular fields, and understand how best to leverage their grant awards for maximum impact,” said Heidi McPherson, CEO of CFSLOCO. "We’re proud of this new giving model and hope it provides our partners with the flexibility they need to reach their goals.”

Organizers said that more than 70% of grants awarded will support nonprofits for the next two years, and that the average award amount totaled over $16,000.

CFSLOCO said the following community organizations received grants:

Cal Poly Corporation

KCBX Inc.

San Luis Obispo Museum of Art

San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum

Studios on the Park

Atascadero Loaves and Fishes

Atascadero Printery Foundation

Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum (CCVMM)

Creston Activities Town Center Helping Hand

Ecologistics

SLO Climate Coalition

HomeShareSLO

TalentDreams

The Diversity Coalition of San Luis Obispo County

City Farm SLO

Friends of Camp Natoma

One Cool Earth

Pacific Wildlife Care

Surfrider Foundation

5Cities Homeless Coalition

Boys & Girls Club Mid Central Coast

Child Development Resource Center of the Central Coast

Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County

Lumina Alliance

SLO CASA

SLO County UndocuSupport

SLO Noor Foundation

THMA Unrestricted

Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County

Hospice of San Luis Obispo County

PathPoint

Senior Nutrition Program

Senior Volunteer Services, Inc.

Casa Solana

El Camino Homeless Organization

Family Care Network, Inc.

Lumina Alliance

Restorative Partners

Womenade Estero Bay, a program of Los Osos Cares

For more information, visit: www.cfsloco.org/nonprofits-2/grantees.