Templeton Fire and Emergency Services awarded $30,000 grant for new life-saving equipment

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Templeton Fire and Emergency Services received a $30,000 grant for emergency response equipment including new extraction equipment.

The money will go towards new stabilization struts that are essential for first responders to be able to reach someone as quickly as possibly.

Templeton Fire and Emergency Services Captain Phillip Goldbloom expanded on how far the grant money will go to save lives.

“Without the OTS grant funding, we would not be able to purchase modern rescue tools critical for the care of those injured in crashes. We are very grateful for this grant that will allow us to be faster and more efficient at stabilizing and extricating victims from vehicle accidents, and save lives.”

Any delays first responders have in reaching a crash victim shortens the "golden hour". Any reductions in the time it takes to reach, treat, and transport a victim increases the chance of survival.