Paso Robles Police Department investigate reports of repeated gunfire near Carry Street Wednesday night

PASO ROBLES, Calif.– Paso Robles Police Department is investigating calls of a shootout near 80 Cary Street a little after 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

Paso Robles Police officers found six bullet shell casings in the area upon arrival, but all suspects and possibly victims had fled from the scene.

Upon review of surveillance footage, Paso Robles PD were able to identify two involved cars and begin canvassing for the cars.

Detectives located one suspected vehicle in the 3300 block of Spring Street and obtained a search warrant for the adjourning apartment building.

Paso Robles detectives determined no one was injured or hit by gunfire as of Thursday morning.

This remains an ongoing investigation and anyone with information pertaining to the incident can call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or access the 24/7 tipline at 805-549-STOP.