SLO County Public Health Department urges community to take precautions as RSV pediatric infections increase

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department urges community members to stay up-to-date on all vaccines, wear a mask, and remain vigilant in keeping surroundings and themselves clean as pediatric RSV hospitalizations increase.

RSV is a common virus that causes fever and flu symptoms in young children with most recovering in one to two weeks. Severe respiratory illness cases occur in children under the age of five and adults over the age of 65, which can result in hospitalization.

SLO County is currently reporting high levels of RSV hospitalizations as winter approaches and COVID-19 cases continue.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department recommends the following to help curve the trend.

• Wash your hands thoroughly and often. Avoid touching your face.

• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, and

phones.

• Wear a mask (N95 or KN95) for added protection in crowds, especially indoors. If you have

any symptoms and need to be around others, wear a mask to avoid spreading the virus.

• Stay home from work, school, or childcare if you are sick, even if you test negative for

COVID-19.

• Stay up-to-date on flu and COVID-19 vaccines to prevent complications of co-infection.