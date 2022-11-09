Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Local Central Coast Moving Company helps setup new El Camino Homeless Organization shelter in Paso Robles

Central Moving Company

PASO ROBLES, Calif.– Central Coast Moving Company assisted in equipping the new El Camino Homeless Organization repurposed motel homeless shelter with furniture this past week.

Central Coast Moving Company helped move dressers, beds, desks, tables, and more furniture necessary for safe, clean, functional housing.

Staff from the homeless shelter expressed gratitude for the company showing up for the Paso Robles community.

“Austin and his team were friendly, helping, and hardworking. I can’t believe how smooth it went and we can’t say thank you enough. The team was amazing and we would recommend their services to anyone,” said Kate Swarthout, Operations and Client Services Manager for ECHO.

The shelter was able to achieve this milestone last Wednesday.

