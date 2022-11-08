Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Road rage incident leaves one stabbed and 67-year-old arrested in Atascadero

ATASCADERO, Calif.– A 67-year-old Templeton man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in a road rage incident following a search for the man by Atascadero Police officers Monday night.

Atascadero Police and Emergency Services responded to an initial call of a victim suffering from a stab wound at the intersection of El Camino Real and Morro Road a little after 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers were able to determine the man was stabbed once in the upper chest in a road rage altercation between the two parties.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Atascadero Police Department partnered with San Luis Obispo Sheriff's to locate the car involved in the incident in Paso Robles.

The 67-year-old was arrested and transported to the county jail.

