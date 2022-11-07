Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department investigate 29-year-old missing person

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– A 29-year-old San Luis Obispo woman is missing, according to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's.

San Luis Obispo resident Haley Dockstader last contacted her family Aug. 4 and never arrived to her destination that day.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's are asking for the public's help in locating the SLO resident. Dockstader is 5'0 tall, 100 pounds, and is known to have a flower face tattoo and tattoo of the name "Robert" on her neck.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dockstader is encouraged to contact Sheriffs at 805-781-4550.

