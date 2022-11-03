San Luis Obispo Public Health to host pop-up clinics for flu and COVID-19 vaccines

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Public Health announced Thursday that it will host pop-up vaccine clinics across the county for the next two weeks to help protect against influenza and COVID-19.

"Now is the time to get protected in time for family gatherings and before we see a winter surge of flu and COVID-19 locally" said Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer.

These pop-up clinics, available at no cost, are timed through mid-November because of Thanksgiving and before a possible winter surge of respiratory illnesses, according to Public Health.

Public Health said the flu shots and the new, updated COVID-19 boosters (also called “Omicron boosters”) are both tailored to specifically protect against current variants and appear to be a good match for the strains circulating right now.

"For the next two weeks, these pop-up clinics offer an easy, free, and welcoming opportunity to get your whole family protected," said Dr. Borenstein. "We saw a great turnout for our October pop-up clinics and are excited to continue this momentum through mid-November."

The pop-up clinics are available for walk-ins, with no requirements related to residency, income, insurance, or immigration status, according to Public Health.

Medical professionals will be on-hand to answer questions. These November clinics include:

Public Health said that the high-dose flu vaccine will not be available at these events. Adults age 65+ who wish to receive high dose flu vaccine may schedule an appointment at a Public Health clinic by calling 805-781-5500.

Flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines are also available from pharmacies countywide – to schedule an appointment, contact your local pharmacy or health care provider, or visit VaccineFinder.org or MyTurn.ca.gov.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19, and public health phone support is also available at 805-781-5500 Monday - Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.