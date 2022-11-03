San Luis Obispo Public Health to host pop-up clinics for flu and COVID-19 vaccines
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Public Health announced Thursday that it will host pop-up vaccine clinics across the county for the next two weeks to help protect against influenza and COVID-19.
"Now is the time to get protected in time for family gatherings and before we see a winter surge of flu and COVID-19 locally" said Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer.
These pop-up clinics, available at no cost, are timed through mid-November because of Thanksgiving and before a possible winter surge of respiratory illnesses, according to Public Health.
Public Health said the flu shots and the new, updated COVID-19 boosters (also called “Omicron boosters”) are both tailored to specifically protect against current variants and appear to be a good match for the strains circulating right now.
"For the next two weeks, these pop-up clinics offer an easy, free, and welcoming opportunity to get your whole family protected," said Dr. Borenstein. "We saw a great turnout for our October pop-up clinics and are excited to continue this momentum through mid-November."
The pop-up clinics are available for walk-ins, with no requirements related to residency, income, insurance, or immigration status, according to Public Health.
Medical professionals will be on-hand to answer questions. These November clinics include:
- 11/03/2022 | Paso Robles Public Health Clinic | See Event Flyer
- Thursday, November 3, 3:00 – 6:30 p.m.
- 805 4th St., Paso Robles, CA 93446
- Vaccine Type: Updated COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for ages 5+
- 11/04/2022 | Atascadero - Santa Rosa Academic Academy | See Event Flyer
- Friday, November 4, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. (open to staff at 1:30 p.m.)
- 8651 Santa Rosa Rd., Atascadero, CA 93422
- Vaccine Type: Updated COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for ages 5+
- 11/08/2022 | San Luis Obispo - UCCE Auditorium (behind the Public Health Department) | See Event Flyer
- Tuesday, November 8, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.
- 2156 Sierra Way Ste. C, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
- Vaccine Type: Updated COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for ages 5+
- 1/09/2022 | Shandon High School | See Event Flyer
- Wednesday, November 9, 1:20 – 6:30 p.m.
- 101 S. 1st St., Shandon, CA 93461
- Vaccine Type: Updated COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for ages 5+, plus COVID-19 primary series for ages 5+
- 11/14/2022 | Grover Beach Public Health Clinic | See Event Flyer
- Monday, November 14, 2:00 – 6:00 p.m.
- 286 S. 16th St. Bldg. A, Grover Beach, CA 93433
- Vaccine Type: Updated COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for ages 5+
- 11/16/2022 | Templeton - Vineyard Elementary | See Event Flyer
- Wednesday, November 16, 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.
- 2121 Vineyard Dr., Templeton CA 93465
- Vaccine Type: Updated COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for ages 5+
Public Health said that the high-dose flu vaccine will not be available at these events. Adults age 65+ who wish to receive high dose flu vaccine may schedule an appointment at a Public Health clinic by calling 805-781-5500.
Flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines are also available from pharmacies countywide – to schedule an appointment, contact your local pharmacy or health care provider, or visit VaccineFinder.org or MyTurn.ca.gov.
For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19, and public health phone support is also available at 805-781-5500 Monday - Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.