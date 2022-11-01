San Luis Obispo Woods Humane Society waives adoption fees for senior pets November

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Woods Humane Society waives adoption fees for senior pets this November in honor of National Adopt a Senior Pet month.

Woods Humane Society hopes the elimination of a financial barrier will encourage the community to consider bringing older animals into their home.

The center currently has six senior dogs and cats available for adoption. Those considering adopting can view the senior animals here or visit in person between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Woods CEO Neil Trent highlighted the hesitancy or often favoritism of owners to prefer a younger pet.

“Senior pets can get overlooked due to their age, but these animals have so much character and offer so many wonderful benefits to adopters."

Woods provided some benefits of adopting an older forever friend.

Senior pets are often already house-trained, know basic commands, and are familiar with living with people, which can make for a smoother transition into a home after adoption. Puppies and younger animals, conversely, often require more training and orientation.

While puppies and kittens need a high amount of exercise, seniors are less demanding. A couple of short walks (for dogs) is usually sufficient.

Similarly, senior pets can have lower needs and expectations for play time, mental stimulation, and one-on-one attention than their younger counterparts. This can equate to lower expenses for things like toys, bones, and treats, as well as less time spent swinging a wand toy or playing tug-of-war. A comfortable bed and your reassuring presence are all the entertainment they need.

When it comes to seniors, their eyes say it all: They have so much gratitude to show their new families. They’ll thank adopters with soulful, loving gazes and the loyal companionship that is the priceless gift of senior pets.

