San Luis Obispo County Jail awarded national accreditation for healthcare

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– San Luis Obispo County Jail earned a national accreditation for its healthcare services by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care.

The jail was judged not only on its compliance with NCCHC standards, but underwent an assessment by experts in correctional healthcare who surveyed the facility focused on its patient care, treatment, health promotion, safety and disease prevention, healthcare administration, and medical-legal issues for all inmates.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Parkinson expressed their gratitude for the recognition.

"We have a constitutional obligation to provide health care to those in our Jail and we are committed to doing so with innovation, excellence and efficiency. I salute our health care provider Wellpath, our custody staff, and leadership for their hard work and dedication on behalf of our patients."

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues onward, the SLO Sheriff's Office worked to adapt, overcome, and continue to provide the utmost care to inmates to earn the reward.

Correctional Captain Stephanie Landgraf recognized the magnitude of receiving the award during the COVID-19 crisis.

“This is a great example of the county and the Sheriff’s Office commitment to a safe and healthy County Jail that meets the changing and sometimes challenging demands of health care across the country.”