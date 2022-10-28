Four arrested for possession of burglary equipment at traffic stop by San Luis Obispo police

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– San Luis Obispo Police arrested four people on possession of burglary tools during a traffic stop on Phillips and Grove Street just before 4 a.m. Friday morning.

San Luis Obispo police officers stopped the car for having no front license plate. Officers were able to identify burglary equipment commonly used to remove and steal catalytic converters from cars as they approached, prompting a search.

Upon a search of the car, a loaded 9mm handgun was found. San Luis Obispo officers arrested the driver and three passengers for possession of burglary tools.

One passenger with a prior criminal record was also arrested for possession of a loaded firearm, a concealed weapon in public, and for two outstanding warrants for narcotics in San Francisco.

All four were booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.