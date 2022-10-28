BMX Riders takeover Red Ribbon Week in San Luis Obispo schools

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Red Ribbon Week went "x-games" mode across San Luis Obispo schools as professional BMX riders used their stunts to educate students on the harmful effects of tobacco and addiction.

The BMX pros emphasized the harm vape products truly have on young people and future professional athletes.

10-time X-Games athlete John Parker encourages students to learn, explore, and grow tobacco-free.

San Luis Obispo County Office of Education provided the following statement on the event.

"The road to success for professional athletes can be attributed to making good decisions and finding a passion in life and understanding that your actions matter. We encourage students to find what they are passionate about whether it be sports, art, or something else."