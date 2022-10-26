Helping teens steer clear of drugs and alcohol

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - This is Red Ribbon Week, the largest drug-abuse prevention program in the country. Many local schools are taking part, encouraging students to stay sober.

San Luis Obispo County connects with students year round through it's Friday Night Live Program.

Brandon Covarrubias with SLO County Behavioral Health appeared live on NewsChannel 3-12 to talk about empowering students. FNL gives them a place to make positive changes in their schools.