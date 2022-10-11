City of San Luis Obispo launches Ask SLO app for residents to access city services on their mobile devices

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The city of San Luis Obispo has launched a new mobile app and relaunched the city's website to provide easier access to city services and information for residents.

The app called Ask SLO will provide community members on all devices with access to city services and information 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Participants will be able to not only access information but express concerns, report issues within the city limits, and much more.

Public Communications Manager Whitney Szentesi said, "We encourage anyone to use this streamlined resource. When someone submits a request or makes a report via Ask SLO, they will get the status of their request through updates from City staff either via email or the app itself.”

The new mobile app and relaunch comes seven years after the last remodel in 2015. Residents can also find the “Find a Service” tool on the new website along with the centralized resident engagement platform Ask SLO.

Residents should still use 911 and local law enforcement phone lines as the app doesn't replace or offer a direct line of communications to emergency services.

Ask SLO is available to be downloaded on any mobile device from the app store.