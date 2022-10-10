Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
34-year-old from Oregon arrested for car theft in San Luis Obispo Monday morning

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– A 34-year-old man from Portland, Oregon was arrested for commercial burglary and vehicle theft in the 1100 block of California, Monday morning.

San Luis Police Department responded to an initial call of a break-in at a car sales/repair shop in the 600 block of Marsh Street where they discovered a missing car from the lot Sunday night.

Several hours later, San Luis Police officers arrived on the scene of a single-car collision at California and Marsh Street where they recognized the stolen vehicle.

Upon a search of the area, SLO PD located the man in the front yard of a home. The man was arrested and is being held in San Luis Obispo County Jail.

