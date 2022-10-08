Fatal car crash closed roads on highway 41 on Saturday as Atascadero Police responded

ATASCADERO, Calif.– Highway 41 remained closed for several hours at San Gabriel and Los Altos after a fatal car crash on Saturday according to Atascadero Police.

The car accident at highway 41 and Old Morro Road east killed one and injured another in the incident.

Atascadero Police report the deceased driver was heading west on highway 41 when they collided with oncoming traffic heading the opposite way. Upon arrival to the scene, officers found the driver sustained fatal injuries.

While the other driver involved sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Sierra Vista Hospital for treatment.

The accident did cause a third driver to collide and possibly damage a telephone pole to avoid the incident, but they were uninjured.

Atascadero Police have closed roads in the area to through traffic and caution drivers to avoid the area.