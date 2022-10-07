One person dead from garage fire in Nipomo

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a garage fire that killed one person in Nipomo, according to Cal Fire in San Luis Obispo County.

Cal Fire said units were dispatched around 2:15 p.m. on Friday for reports of a structure fire in the 1300 block of Trail View Place, and upon arrival found a car fire fully involved in the garage of the house.

Firefighters contained the fire within an hour, and prevented the flames from reaching the rest of the house according to Cal Fire SLO.

Cal Fire has confirmed that there has been one fatality from this fire, and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the situation.

