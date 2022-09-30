Camp Natoma hosts annual family BBQ Sunday for a fun-filled day in the sun
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Camp Natoma is set to host its 4th annual fall family BBQ Sunday expanding camp fun to all families.
Camp Natoma, the non-profit week-long summer camp for youth, will have live music featuring local singers, camp games, and classic bbq foods from hotdogs to tri-tip.
The event will be hosted from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cuesta Canyon Park for those that wish to support the camp and enjoy a day in nature.