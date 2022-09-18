Atascadero officials find missing at-risk elderly Arizona man in Santa Barbara Sunday morning

ATASCADERO, Calif.– 76-year-old Michael Larson was found by California Highway Patrol in Santa Barbara Sunday morning after being reported missing Saturday night.

A silver alert had initially been issued for 76-year-old Michael Larson Saturday night after being last seen by his wife driving an Arizona tan 40-foot National Islander motor home in the area of El Camino Real and Del Rio Rd in Atascadero.

The Arizona resident was first reported missing after following his wife in the motorhome heading to Santa Maria where he had failed to reach the destination.

Now found Larson has been reunited with his wife and family. City of Atascadero Police Department