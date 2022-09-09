PG&E helicopter crews work to reduce risk of wildfires in San Luis Obispo County Monday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Helicopter patrols will be in the north county of San Luis Obispo Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m..

The patrols are apart of the Pacific Gas and Electric Company's effort to reduce wildfire hazards in the area.

The helicopter crews will work to identify dying trees, debris, or any hazardous brush to remove that could pose a fire risk.

Residents in the following cities may notice the routine maintenance and are not to be alarmed:

Cayucos-Cambria

Atascadero-Cayucos

Templeton-Atascadero

Any questions can be directed to PG&E Marketing and Communications Carina Corral at 805-538-8555.