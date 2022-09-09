Firestone cans Cal Poly Pride in a new draft beer

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A new official craft beer of Cal Poly Mustangs' will debut at the first home football game on Saturday.

The Cal Poly Gold craft beer by Firestone Walker Brewing Company showcases Mustang Pride in a can.

"Cal Poly graduates have always played a vital role in the ranks of our brewing team and elsewhere in our brewery," said Firestone co-founder David Walker. "Like us, Cal Poly is passionate about the brewing sciences and craft culture, and this collaboration is the latest example of how we support each other."

The product even includes work from Cal Poly graduates on the design of the beer to truly capture the San Luis Obispo spirit.

"We have a myriad of Cal Poly grads on the brewing and marketing teams who had a hand in formulating and making this beer," said Firestone Walker Brewmaster Matt Brynildson.

All profits from the promotion and sell of Cal Poly Gold will help fund student-athlete scholarships and internship opportunities for Cal Poly students.