Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
New
today at 11:18 am
Published 11:33 am

PG&E Extends Conservation Hours as Heatwave Continues

Cal Matters | Ben Margot, AP Photo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- PG&E extends its conservation hours from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. as of today due to the ongoing heatwave.

Measures have been taken by PG&E to conserve power through this heatwave the previous hours of conservation were 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

City staff from Santa Maria said they have also taken measures to conserve power throughout the heatwave.

They have asked for all thermostats to be placed at 78 degrees and the heater was turned off for the Paul Nelson community pool in Santa Maria.

For more on steps to conserve power through this heatwave tune in for our live show at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
conservepower
pg&e
Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content