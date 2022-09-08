PG&E Extends Conservation Hours as Heatwave Continues

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- PG&E extends its conservation hours from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. as of today due to the ongoing heatwave.

Measures have been taken by PG&E to conserve power through this heatwave the previous hours of conservation were 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

City staff from Santa Maria said they have also taken measures to conserve power throughout the heatwave.

They have asked for all thermostats to be placed at 78 degrees and the heater was turned off for the Paul Nelson community pool in Santa Maria.

