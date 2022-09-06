Grover Beach temporary homeless shelter set to open late September makes progress on project

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – The construction of a temporary emergency homeless shelter on 16th Street and Long Branch Avenue in Grover Beach has made progress on its construction.

Independent cabins were installed at the beginning of the month with operations projected to officially begin late September. The design of the shelter will offer those displaced by the clean-up effort in Grover Beach individual accommodations rather than communal sleeping arrangements.

Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee says the forward movement on the shelter is a sign for the good things that are to come ahead.

“As the first shelter space in South County, we look forward to the positive impacts this will have on communities throughout the region.”

The facility aims to operate a 24-hour staffed housing complex providing individual services to help connect those experiencing homelessnesses to permanent housing and other basic human needs.

The project authorized by San Luis Obispo county, the city of Grover Beach, and 5Cities Homeless Coalition will set the foundation for how partnerships between resources may begin to address the statewide homeless crisis.