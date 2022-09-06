Flood prevention work to start September in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A two-week flood prevention construction project is set to begin September in sections of the San Luis Obispo Creek watershed.

The work to reinforce the critical evacuation route will occur under the bridge on Los Osos Valley Road where it meets highway 101 to minimize the risk of flooding on both sides.

City Biologist Freddy Otte said regular maintenance of the LOVR bridge is essential in preventing a future disaster.

“The City is doing necessary work now to prevent flooding, keep creeks flowing, and ensure water is contained in our waterways in preparation for more intense storms and extreme weather events.”

Before the two-week work can start, the area needs a month of preparation to clear the surroundings of homeless encampments.

Those displaced are directed to the nearby resource center at 40 Prado Homeless Services Center.

City Homelessness Response Manager Kelsey Nocket illustrated the high risk those in the encampments faced as flood risk increased.

"The environmental conditions at these camps have gotten so bad that it will take several weeks to clean out the area in preparation for the flood prevention work that is needed. No one should have to live in such conditions and in a location that is at high risk of flooding during storms.”

To know more or get updates on the project check out the City of San Luis Obispo on social media.