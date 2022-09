ATASCADERO, Calif. – Balboa Road between San Fernando Road and Santa Ana Road will be closed to traffic Thursday and Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to expedite the pavement rehabilitation project.

City officials warn residents on Balboa Road to plan extra time to access their homes when leaving and returning while paving is happening.

Alternative detour routes will be available for through traffic in the surrounding area.

For more information click here.