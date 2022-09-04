Pismo Beach woman taken into custody for child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Sheriff Department arrested a 49-year-old woman accused of child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon after a stand-off with deputies.

Deputies were deployed to the 6000 Block of Highway 1 in Cayucos around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, following initial reports that the woman was attempting to run a child over with her car.

Officials determined that the suspect had actually rammed into a car with a child passenger and was possibly in possession of a firearm.

Deputies said that the suspect and those involved in the initial crash were not at the scene when law enforcement arrived.

Multiple state agencies including Pismo Beach Police Department, State Parks, and CHP assisted in locating the woman's car as she evaded arrest across jurisdictions.

The Pismo Beach resident was tracked to her home at 7 p.m. in the 200 Block of Santos Way in Pismo Beach where county sheriffs were able to take her into custody without incident hours later.

The 49-year-old is now being held at San Luis Obispo County Jail on a $250,000 bail.