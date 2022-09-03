Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
September 2, 2022 12:41 pm
Published 2:30 pm

International Vulture Awareness Day at Charles Paddock Zoo offers a “Vulture Vomit Toss” this Labor Day weekend

Charles Paddock Zoo

ATASCADERO, Calif. – In honor of "Vulture Culture," Charles Paddock Zoo celebrated the importance of vultures in our ecosystem by teaching those of all ages that we may have more in common with the bird than we think.

The zoo invited those of all ages to participate in a "Vulture Vomit Toss" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where participants threw green slime at targets to simulate the natural defenses of the animal.

When under threat, vultures empty their stomach to make flight easier, distract a predator, or to repeal predators from their nesting area, according the zoo experts.

Visitors also had the chance to color, draw, and learn fun facts alongside the zoo's resident kind vulture.

To catch the next special event visit  www.charlespaddockzoo.org or call (805) 461-5080

