San Luis Obispo pedestrian suffers moderate injuries after crash with car in crosswalk

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A pedestrian suffered moderate injuries after being hit by a car crossing the intersection of Santa Rosa and Mill Street at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the city of San Luis Obispo.

Responding officers said the pedestrian, a 26-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital to treat her injuries.

The driver cooperated with the San Luis Obispo Police Department upon its arrival to the scene, and police said no signs of the influence of drugs or alcohol were found.

Officers are still investigating the collision, asking those who witnessed or have any information to reach to Officer Locarnini at 805-781-7312.

